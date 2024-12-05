BOPA announces new director for Baltimore City Arts Council

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) will continue as Baltimore City's Arts Council for Fiscal Year 2026, officials announced Thursday.

BOPA also named Lou Joseph, a 10-year veteran of the organization, as the new Director for the Baltimore City Arts Council. Joseph previously served as the Arts Council's Prizes & Competitions Manager, overseeing the Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize.

Lou Joseph Baltimore Office of Promotion & Arts

BOPA said it has been working to improve its relationship with Baltimore City and the arts community. The update signifies progress after what has been a turbulent year for the organization.

In November, the organization voted out its CEO after ongoing financial troubles, and the city's move to end its contract with BOPA.

"We are elated to continue as Baltimore City's Arts Council Designee," said Board Chair and Interim CEO Robyn Murphy. "BOPA has been dedicated to carrying out this work for over two decades."

Joseph, who joined BOPA in 2014 as Visual Arts Specialist, previously worked as Senior Preparator of Exhibitions at Maryland Institute College of Art. He also founded and directed the Institute of Contemporary Art Baltimore from 2012 to 2022.

In his new role, Joseph will oversee all Arts Council programming, including grants, exhibitions, workshops, and seminars. He holds a BFA from Ohio Wesleyan University and an MFA from Indiana University.

"I'm excited to lead the arts council into this next chapter," Joseph said. "And I look forward to collaborating with the city, arts organizations, and the great artists and cultural producers of Baltimore to do this essential work."