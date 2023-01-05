Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will not be held this year

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will no longer be held, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA) announced Thursday.

While the event is cancelled, BOPA is still encouraging Baltimoreans to celebrate the holiday in their own way.

"Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service. So, to honor Dr. King — and follow his example — we encourage all Baltimoreans to participate in this year's National Day of Service on January 16, 2023, by signing up to volunteer with a local, regional, or national organization.,"  BOPA said.  

MLK day volunteer opportunities for other events can be found by visiting the Americorps website.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.