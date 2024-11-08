Bomb threats made to several Maryland Board of Elections sites Friday, police investigating

BALTIMORE -- Several Maryland Board of Elections evacuated on Friday after receiving bomb threats via email, according to police.

The threats were made as Maryland election workers counted leftover mail-in ballots.

Jared DeMarinis, State Administrator of Elections, posted to X condemning the threats, stating, "I have ZERO tolerance for threats against our elections officials. This madness must stop. We are working with law enforcement and federal partners on these latest incidents. NOTHING will deter us from our mission. It is unacceptable."

The Baltimore County Police Department is aware and currently investigating the bomb threat received via email by the Baltimore County Board of Elections Office. Once we have more information regarding this incident, it will be provided. pic.twitter.com/ECb1VlzjAa — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 9, 2024

DeMarinis confirmed that buildings that received the threats were evacuated and everyone is safe.

"Safety is top concern- but we WILL resume canvassing tomorrow. Cowardly threats whether from abroad or not shall not deter us. You have failed. Our democracy is strong, our staff is strong, our mission will be accomplished. Every vote counts, count every vote," DeMarinis said.

This is the second time this week threats have been made against Maryland elections workers.