Bomb threat prompts Howard County Police to search River Hill High School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police have been searching River Hill High School for evidence that one of the students has a weapon, according to school officials.

Howard County officers first received a report that a student had entered the school with a gun and a bomb around 2 p.m., school officials said.

Detectives are trying to determine who called to alert officers to the threat, according to school officials.

No one has found evidence of actual danger during the investigation. Some students have been leaving the school following the threat, school officials said.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 4:15 PM

