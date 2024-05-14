Watch CBS News
Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Maryland State House

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State House was evacuated due to a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

An emergency text alert was sent out to people subscribed to the State House complex alert system.

The text alert read: "Maryland General Assembly Alert: State House BOMB THREAT. Please evacuate the area immediately, and please head home. Do not return. THIS IS NOT A DRILL," the Baltimore Banner reported.

The governor was reportedly not at the State House at the time that the threat came in. 

That emergency alert system was put into place after a similar incident in March, when an unidentified person called the Annapolis Police Department saying he was armed with a gun and was headed to the State House. 

First published on May 14, 2024 / 4:52 PM EDT

