Body of third construction worker recovered in Key Bridge wreckage

BALTIMORE – On Friday morning, 10 days after the Francis Scott Key Bridge was struck by a cargo ship and collapsed, dive teams recovered the body of a third construction worker, 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval.

The recovery was just a few hours before President Biden arrived in Baltimore.

"Most were immigrants, but all were Marylanders." President Biden said. "Hardworking, strong and selfless. After pulling a night shift fixing potholes, they were on a break when the ship struck."

The president making a visit to the collapse site Friday, also met with some of the families of the six construction workers who lost their lives, three of them still missing amid the wreckage in the Patapsco River.

"To all the families and loved ones who are grieving, I've come here to grieve with you." Biden said.

The federal government has already authorized $60 million in funds for the initial response, with more federal funds to come, pending approval from Congress.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to dredge a new 35-foot channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of the month to allow one-way traffic for barge container service and some vessels moving cars and farm equipment to and from the port.

Two shallower emergency channels are already open. With the main 50-foot channel where the Dali remains stuck expected resume port operations by the end of May.

Until then, businesses that rely on the port continue feeling the impacts.

"The port is obviously the backbone of the entire region here." said John Minadakis, co-owner of Jimmy's Seafood. Port workers used to be a big part of the lunchtime rush at jimmy's seafood. Minadakis says port and bridge access are key for his own business operations. "We're definitely feeling the effects already and bracing for probably a couple years of this." Minadakis said.

There's still no timeline on rebuilding the bridge, although Biden vowed again Friday to move 'heaven and earth' to do it as quickly as possible."

Bob Romiti who has owned Squires in Dundalk for more than 5 decades thinks the rebuild could take at least another year and a half, but he has faith the local workforce can make it happen.

"They can do it. We have plenty of people here that are talented in the Dundalk area, steel workers, truck drivers, you name it. They're down here." Romiti said.

It's worth noting while the president did meet with some of the victims' families during his visit today, Suazo Sandoval's brother, Carlos, tells CBS news he was not invited to meet with the president today because according to a Biden administration liaison, the white house did not have his contact information. But he did receive a call from the white house apologizing.