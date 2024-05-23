Body-camera video shows response to deadly crash following police pursuit in Carroll County

Body-camera footage shows more about deadly crash after Carroll County pursuit

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Office of the Attorney General released body camera video from a tragic crash during a police pursuit in Carroll County that killed a Baltimore County woman last month.

The video starts with dash-cam footage from Carroll County deputy Kyle Hessler, who was on patrol when a speeding car passed him. He attempted to stop it, but the driver kept going.

As the deputy continues to drive, he realizes the car got into a head-on crash with another. A woman who was not involved in the pursuit was killed in the collision.

The deputy approached the suspect's car first as the video switched to the deputy's body-worn camera. The video shows the deputy checking on the suspect, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

A few minutes later, the deputy is called to check on the other car driven by Kayla Rodriguez-Garcia. from Randallstown.

A surviving passenger was in the car with Rodriguez-Garcia who died at the scene.

WJZ spoke with a spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Attorney General about the case.

The OAG's Independent Investigations Division reviews and releases body camera videos in incidents involving law enforcement.

"This is just the one step in the process of our investigation," Maryland Office of the Attorney General Spokesperson Thomas Lester said. "While we did release that video today, our investigators and attorneys are still working behind the scenes to piece together exactly what happened."

The OAG is waiting for a crash report to come back, then the case will be reviewed by the Attorney General who will then make his findings of the investigation public.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office tells me the deputy involved in this crash is back at work while the investigation continues.