Woman killed in head-on crash with driver eluding police in Carroll County

BALTIMORE - A driver was killed after she was struck head-on by another driver who was eluding deputies Saturday night in Carroll County.

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding driver around 11:30 p.m. on Liberty Road in Eldersburg, but the driver failed to stop, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy lost sight of the car. But, moments later, officers say the driver crossed over double yellow lines and collides head-on with an SUV, according to officers.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, died at the scene, and a passenger is expected to recover. The driver who fled officers was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a deadly crash following a police pursuit.

The deputy was wearing a body-worn camera, and their cruiser was equipped with a dashboard camera, which recorded the incident.