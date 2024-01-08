Body camera footage shows moments leading to deadly use of force in Gambrills

Newly-released body camera footage shows moments leading to deadly use of force incident

BALTIMORE - Police body-worn camera footage from a traffic stop in which one person was tased and later died in Anne Arundel County was released by the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The traffic stop took place on October 29 in Gambrills. Police spotted guns and drugs in the stopped car.

Investigators said 21-year-old Lavaughn Coleman ran away as he was being handcuffed. An officer chased and deployed the taser.

Coleman fell and hit his head. He died on December 14.