Maryland man dies after being Tased by Anne Arundel County police

BALTIMORE -- A man died after an Anne Arundel County police officer Tased him in October, allegedly causing him to fall and hit his head, state investigators said.

Lavaughn Coleman, a 21-year-old man from Crofton, spent over a month in critical condition before his death on December 14, according to the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The division is tasked with investigating all deaths involving law enforcement in the state. An investigation into the October 29 incident was launched on December 6 after an update on Coleman's condition, the division said.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. on October 29 to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way for a report of two men allegedly in a car with guns and drugs, officials said.

Investigators, who reviewed body-worn camera footage, said one man was handcuffed without incident, but Coleman allegedly stood up and ran as he was being handcuffed. He allegedly struck an officer as he ran, and he was then tased by an officer identified only as Corporal A. Stallings.

Coleman fell after he was hit with the stun gun, hitting his head, investigators said.

Officers rendered medical aid until the man was hospitalized, officials said. He was later taken to an area trauma center where he remained in critical condition.

The IID generally releases body camera footage within 20 business days of the beginning of an investigation. The division will compile a report and analysis of the incident, which will then be sent to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney, but the report does not make any recommendations as to whether anyone should be charged.