Birdland Caravan gives Orioles fans early taste of baseball, chance to mingle with players

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles fans are getting excited for baseball season with pitchers and catchers scheduled to report to spring training in two weeks.

"My husband and I are big Orioles fans," said Orioles season ticket holder Stefane Moscati. "We have season tickets and we just enjoy trying to go to any event that the Orioles put on."

The annual Birdland Caravan is this weekend where fans can mingle with their favorite Orioles player at various locations throughout the Baltimore region.

On Thursday, Guinness Open Gate Brewery hosted fans for some drinks and to get up close and personal with many of the Orioles players.

"I am a big Jackson Holliday fan, and I really like [Ryan] O'Hearn, and I just love all the players," said Orioles fan Kate Whipp.

Jackson Holliday was a popular guy at the event. Other orioles in attendance were Albert Suárez, Chayce McDermott and Ryan O'Hearn. They interacted with fans, served drinks, took pictures and answered hard-hitting questions.

"Who on the team would you least like to date your sister?" a young fan asked Ryan O'Hearn. "Colton Cowser," O'Hearn replied.

Some fans also set very high expectations for the team this season. The Orioles made the playoffs last season for the season year in a row, but also for the second year in a row, they lost in the first round.

"We're going to win the World Series this year," Orioles fan Bill Weiman said while proudly showing off his orioles tattoo on his leg. "103 wins. We're going to sweep those Dodgers and we're going to save the country."

Birdland Caravan continues

Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg are some of the bigger names expected to be in attendance for Friday's caravan event at PBR Baltimore.

Here's a list of the weekend's events.

The Orioles' first spring training game is scheduled for February 22 against the Pittsburgh Pirates from Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. Their season opener is in Toronto on March 27 and their home opener is against Boston on March 31.