Baltimore Orioles unveil annual Birdland Caravan schedule

BALTIMORE -- Birdland, here's your chance to mingle with the Baltimore Orioles.

The annual "Birdland Caravan" returns to the greater Baltimore region from January 30 through February 1, with pop-up photo opportunities, mascot meet-and-greets, happy hours, bowling and more.

Orioles also announced players Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Chayce McDermott, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Ryan O'Hearn, Ryan Mountcastle, Cade Povich and Albert Suarez.

Stops along the way include Baltimore, Bel Air, Columbia, Ellicott City, Halethorpe and Severn, along with three additional surprise locations in Frederick, Harford and Montgomery counties. Fans in Pasadena and Westminster will get to meet and take photos with the Oriole Bird, Mr. Splash, and the Camden Franks.

The Orioles play their first spring training game on Feb. 22, and they open the regular-season at Toronto on March 27. Their home=-opener is against the Boston Red Sox on March 31.

Last season, the Orioles finished second in the American League East before losing to the Kansas City Royals in the wild-card series.

Here's a full list of events and ticket information.