Biden-Harris Administration awards $18.6M grant to Maryland for EV charging infrastructure

BALTIMORE - The Biden-Harris Administration announced an $18.6 million grant to Maryland on Friday to expand zero-emission EV charging and fueling infrastructure.

The grant is part of President Biden's effort to build 500,000 publicly available EV chargers by 2030, a goal that may be on track to be achieved earlier than expected.

"The Biden Administration has made historic investments to support the EV transition and make sure it's made in America," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"These investments will help states and communities build out a network of EV chargers in the coming years so that one day, finding a charge on a road trip will be as easy as filling up at a gas station."

As of Friday, there were more than 206,000 publicly available EV charging ports, with 38,000 new public chargers initiated in 2024.

"Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts, we now have over 200,000 publicly available chargers nationwide and hundreds of new manufacturing facilities across 40 states, creating jobs and economic growth. Today's awards bring us one step closer to a cleaner transportation future."

The new fueling stations will be built on the I-81 and I-78 corridors across Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

"This funding showcases the harmony in government efforts to maximize federal investments and will build on the Department of Energy's work to develop the 21st-century energy workforce and prepare the grid to power zero-emission fueling infrastructure nationwide," said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. "The new charging and refueling locations will deliver more accessible and equitable transportation options, create good-paying new jobs, and open up opportunities for innovation in communities across America."

