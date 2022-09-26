Behind Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens have the top-scoring offense through three games

BALTIMORE -- Maybe we can put aside the Ravens' reputation for dominant defense, they're all about offense.

With dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way, the Ravens light up the scoreboard. They are the top-scoring team in the NFL through the first three games, averaging 33 points per game. They put up 36 on Sunday in the win over the New England Patriots.

Jackson threw four more touchdown passes, running his total to 10 for the season. That's tops in the league. And he had another 100 yard-rushing game. Plus, his running backs had their best game yet.

The Ravens defense ranks at the bottom of the NFL in passing yards allowed at 1,060. But Jackson has Greg Roman's offense racking up points, going strong, humming along so far.

"If you ask any defensive coordinator or head coach in this league, they'll tell you that this offense is hard to defend," head coach John Harbaugh said. "So, that's a pretty good measuring stick right there. Now, executing and then keeping it going and coming up with ways to keep people off balance, that's what coaches do, that's what coordinators do. And I really believe Greg is one of the very best in the business at that."

Running back J.K. Dobbins made his season debut Sunday, tallying seven carries for 23 yards in his comeback from an extensive knee injury suffered more than a year ago that caused him to miss all of last season.

