Bea Gaddy Family Centers seeking replacement venue for annual Thanksgiving dinner

BALTIMORE -- Bea Gaddy Family Centers is searching for a replacement venue to host its annual Thanksgiving Dinner, the center announced in a social media post Wednesday.

The center said the Patterson Park Recreation Center, where the dinner was originally set to be held, has closed.

Bea Gaddy Family Centers is a community based non-profit organization that provides food and other items to those in need within the Greater Baltimore Metropolitan Area, and throughout Maryland.

The dinner is a part of the organization's 'Thanks for Giving' campaign.

For the past 41 years, organization members and volunteers have spent the Thanksgiving holiday providing hot meals for people in the community.

Last year, the non-profit fed around 15,000 people on Thanksgiving.

You can learn more about the organization on the Bea Gaddy Family Center website, or call 410-563-2749.