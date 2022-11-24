Bea Gaddy Center feeds around 15,000 for Thanksgiving in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Bea Gaddy Center is making sure no one is forgotten this Thanksgiving.

For the past 41 years, staff members and volunteers have spent the holiday providing hot meals for people in the community.

"Hopefully I'm able to put a smile on someone's face, Sylvia Booker, a first-time volunteer.

"My favorite thing about this event is basically coming down to enjoy the energy. It's positive energy, good people," said Frank Stewart Jr.

It all started in the backyard of the late Bea Gaddy's home in 1981, with a mission to serve those in need.

"It's really heartwarming," said Cynthia Brooks, executive director of Bea Gaddy Center.

Gaddy's daughter, Cynthia Brooks, is now carrying on her mother's legacy and mission.

"I'm glad, I'm proud. It feels good that people come out and help their neighbors," said Brooks.

This year, organizers fed about 15,000 people, including some of the senior homes in the city.

"The outpouring of support from the city, Maryland, in and around Baltimore that have come out… we have so much food. There's so much to be thankful for today," said Brooks. "In seven days we've pulled this together, and that is a wonderful feat.

This massive operation took hundreds of volunteers, including Silvia Booker, who's lending a helping hand for the first time.

"I just wanted to give back to the community and make an impact," said Booker.

The day of giving didn't just stop at the meal. Afterward, people were treated with a bag of goods and essentials to take back home.

"I came out here because we moved here in March and we dont have family in the area, so me and my kids came so we could fellowship with other people," said Jacquelyn Frazier.

As many left with a full stomach, they say they're grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community and give thanks.

"I get to spend time with my dad and sister, and we get to get food. Overall, I feel great about this whole event," said Kailiah Stewart. "Everyone have a good thanksgiving and remember to spend time with your family and friends."

The season of giving will continue on to next month. The Bea Gaddy Center is also hosting a "Christmas for the Children" event on December 22nd at the Patterson Park Recreation Center.

The organization is still looking for volunteers and donations for that.