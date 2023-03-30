BCoPD hosting steering wheel lock giveaway for Hyundai owners

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway popup event for Hyundai owners on Friday morning, BCoPD said Thursday.

The announcement comes after a nationwide TikTok video trend emerged, showing thieves how to start certain models of these cars without a key.

Community members who own a Hyundai can pick up a free wheel lock at the Dudnalk Precinct from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

