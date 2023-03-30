Watch CBS News
Local News

BCoPD hosting steering wheel lock giveaway for Hyundai owners

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway popup event for Hyundai owners on Friday morning, BCoPD said Thursday.

The announcement comes after a nationwide  TikTok video trend emerged, showing thieves how to start certain models of these cars without a key. 

Community members who own a Hyundai can pick up a free wheel lock at the Dudnalk Precinct from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Previous Coverage: 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 2:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.