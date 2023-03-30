BCoPD hosting steering wheel lock giveaway for Hyundai owners
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway popup event for Hyundai owners on Friday morning, BCoPD said Thursday.
The announcement comes after a nationwide TikTok video trend emerged, showing thieves how to start certain models of these cars without a key.
Community members who own a Hyundai can pick up a free wheel lock at the Dudnalk Precinct from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
Previous Coverage:
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.