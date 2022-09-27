Baltimore Co. couple - a sex offender and 911 dispatcher - accused of sexually assaulting children

BALTIMORE - A convicted sex offender and a Baltimore County 911 dispatcher are facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges.

Police say 31-year-old Christopher Prunty and his fiancé, 34-year-old Francis Conda committed sexual crimes against children ranging in age from six years old to 15 years old.

Prunty has been convicted as a sex offender, but you won't find him on the state's database. Conda works for the county as a 911 dispatcher.

They live in Parkville.

Social workers and police found Prunty in bed with a 13-year-old when they responded to the home in July, following a complaint by a parent.

Police said one of the children told investigators that Prunty and Conda sexually abused them nightly.

Video, obtained by WJZ shows the moments last week when Baltimore County SWAT teams swarmed the couple's home on Wendell drive in Parkville.

"They seemed normal," a neighbor told WJZ. "It's very shocking."

The court document redacts names and refers to victims by number.

Some of the children were in foster care with other parents. Some lived at the suspects' home.

Documents suggest other children met at Prunty's house 'because he had all of the interesting games.'

"I don't know why he was outta jail," a neighbor said.

WJZ obtained charging documents from a 2010 case, detailing sex offenses dating back to 2007, in which a then 18-year-old Prunty was charged, and eventually pleaded guilty.

In that case, a parent noticed the abuse.

The 5-year-old boy told investigators, then that Prunty had touched him "more than 10 times" and most of the abuse happened when the two were playing video games.

Prunty is not listed in Maryland's sex offender database.

In 2013, Prunty pleaded guilty to an armed robbery.

Charging documents suggest the men intimidated and tampered with the investigation by hiding messages in the children's clothing, reading "I love you" and "I miss you."

Both men have been denied bail.WJZ reporter Paul Gessler was in court for Prunty's hearing where, by video, Prunty seemed to dispute many of the allegations.

Both men have preliminary hearings October 28.