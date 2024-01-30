BASEBALL IS NEAR: Moving trucks begin trek to take Baltimore Orioles' equipment to spring training facility

BALTIMORE - Baseball season is right around the corner.

And, coming off a 101-win season and a playoff berth in 2023, fans can't wait to cheer on their Baltimore Orioles.

The equipment is already on its way down to the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida, two weeks before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report.

Von Paris Moving & Storage trucks departed from Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, beginning their 1,000-mile trip to Ed Smith Stadium, in preparation for the 2024 Spring Training season.

The trucks, which are carrying 320 uniforms, 300 hats, 200 helmets and 10 pitching machines, will arrive at the Orioles' Spring Training home early next week. About 800 cases of baseballs and 300 bats are also making their way to Florida.

The 2024 season will mark the club's 15th year at Ed Smith Stadium.

Orioles' pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Wednesday, February 14, with the first full-squad workout set for Tuesday, February 20.

Spring Training games are slated to begin Saturday, February 24.

The Orioles, the defending American League East champs, will open the regular season on Thursday, March 28, against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park.

Top baseball prospect Jackson Holliday has a good shot at joining the Orioles this season, possibly on opening day, to continue building a young and talented team with Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Grayson Rodriquez.