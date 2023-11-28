Orioles to open 2024 season at Oriole Park, introduce tweaks to home game start times

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday released the team's home game start times for the 2024 season, which includes new start times for Saturday and some weeknight games.

The team will open the season at Oriole Park for the first time since 2018 when they host the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28, at 3:05 p.m.

The home schedule features:

13 Saturday afternoon games beginning at 4:05 p.m.,

29 weeknight 6:35 p.m. games, and

10 mid-week day games

The team is introducing 4:05 p.m. start times for all Saturday home games, except for the game against the Texas Rangers on June 29, which will begin at 7:15 p.m.

This year the team introduced earlier start times for weeknight home games before Memorial Day and after Labor Day, but in 2024 all weeknight games will begin at 6:35 p.m., with the exception of an Astros game on August 22, which starts at 7:15 p.m.

Home Friday night games will remain at 7:05 p.m, and all Sunday home games are scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m.

2024 Birdland Memberships go on sale Thursday, November 30, at 10 a.m., click here to learn more about the team's 10 plan options.