Baltimore pizza shop gets rave reviews from Dave Portnoy, President of Barstool Sports

BALTIMORE -- Frank's Pizza & Pasta, on Belair Road in Baltimore, received glowing praise from Dave Portnoy, the President of Barstool Sports.

Portnoy recently shared on social media his surprise visit to the pizza shop. And, he was not disappointed.

"This pizza was spectacular, light, crispy," Portnoy said about the pizza.

Portnoy was going to give the pizza an 8.1, but after hearing a story about the pizza shop that opened in 1985, the review was upgraded to an 8.3. You can learn about the story here.

"I was going to give this pizza an 8.1, with no story involved, it's spectacular pizza," Portnoy continued. "With the story, while depressing, he puts a very good spin, 'don't take anything for granted, enjoy every bite,' I'm going 8.3."

After testing the pizza, Portnoy went back inside to review the pizza shop's cheesesteak, which drew even greater praise.

"Great cheesesteak," Portnoy said. "I'm going an even 9 on the cheesesteak. This is a spectacular cheesesteak."

Baltimore pizza shop gifted $60k by Portnoy

Last month, a social media video showed Portnoy's visit to TinyBrickOven in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood, where he gave the shop a pizza review.

Will Fagg, the owner of TinyBrickOven was surprised when Portnoy gifted him $60,000, to help keep the shop open for a year.

"People say it's a Christmas miracle," Fagg said. "It kind of feels like a Christmas miracle!"

Fagg told Portnoy that he was planning to shut down his restaurant in a matter of days, and that he was unable to get a liquor license.

"We're just not making any money, man. It's been crazy," Fagg said. "The market opened and everyone inside was allowed to sell alcohol and we were never allowed to sell alcohol..."

In the social media video, Portnoy said to the camera, "We're going to have to keep this place open."

Portnoy then noticed a sticker on the box that said TinyBrickOven will close on December 25 without financial assistance.

Portnoy then asked Fagg how much money he would need to stay open for a year, and he eventually landed on $60,000 to which Portnoy agreed, "Done."