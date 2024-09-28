Baltimore's Star-Spangled Banner Flag House unties with Nickelodeon for Worldwide Day of Play

BALTIMORE -- September 28 is Worldwide Day of Play, a day created by Nickelodeon dedicated to turning off the television, getting active, and learning through fun and games.

For the first time, Nickelodeon and the Association of Children's Museums are teaming up with Baltimore's Star-Spangled Banner Flag House.

"We are trying to just get kids out here and families out here to play to engage and just really have a fun time out and about," Christopher Sniezek, Executive Director of Baltimore's Star-Spangled Banner Flag House said.

The flag house is known for its rich history but on Saturday it was transformed into fun central.

"Because you know we know that movement and sports and activities bring brain activity, and they make kids healthier but physically mentally and emotionally," Sniezek explained.

From playing 19th-century games to crafts to candle making and more, the center made sure kids and families made the most out of the day.

The center was equipped with "amazing crafts that really engage kids...that way they can have a tactile experience when they are at the museum," Sniezek said.

The goal was to not only have a good time but also to learn something new.

"I find that it helps connect a lot of people to the area that's around the community to their country, to their nation, and all that. And it just makes a more well-rounded citizen if they are engaged in history," Sniezek said.

The museum hopes this initiative will bring more kids to Baltimore's Star-Spangled Banner Flag House to learn about history while having fun.