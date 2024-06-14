Baltimore's skies roar with jet engines as Fleet Week kicks off at the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's skies were filled with the roar of jet engines Friday morning as the Baltimore Flyover kicked off Maryland Fleet Week. The event, held at the Inner Harbor, drew hundreds of spectators eager to witness some of America's most impressive aircraft.

With hands over hearts and eyes to the sky, the crowd marveled as the first of many aircraft zoomed over the Inner Harbor.

"The weather is beautiful this year and the jets are amazing," said Christopher Coward from Lutherville.

Mike McCabe, the Air Office Director for Fly Over Baltimore, was excited about the weekend lineup.

"Throughout the weekend, we expect to have a large variety of aircraft flying over, including Navy aircraft, historic WWII planes, and civilian aircraft," McCabe said.

He highlighted the hometown heroes, the Maryland Air National Guard A-10s, based at Martin State Airport.

"Those aircraft are based here in Baltimore at Martin State. They are the hometown heroes as far as we're concerned," McCabe said.

The highlight of the event was a performance by the United States Marine Corps F-35B demonstration team.

Matt Jolley, one of the event's announcers, roused the crowd's excitement. "I'm glad you're here because today is your day.. It really is because we're going to fly an F-35 for you today."

Spectators like Michael Kruger from Dundalk were thrilled by the display of both old and new aircraft models.

"Being able to see all of these old and new models of vehicles, especially the F-35 that just came by, has been absolutely amazing," Kruger said.

There was plenty of action on the ground as well, with food, festivities, and celebrations honoring the brave men and women who serve in the military.

"I love seeing the troops. I love seeing all the excitement around here. It's great for Baltimore," Coward added.

The Baltimore Flyover is part of the larger Maryland Fleet Week, celebrating maritime and military heritage with events running through the weekend.