Baltimoreans stock up on winter essentials as first snow of the season hits

BALTIMORE -- The first snow of the season is upon us, and while this storm isn't expected to cause too much trouble, Steven Sheltry with Ace Hardware Store in Canton says at least 80% of shoppers on Friday were there to get ready.

"It's finally here, I hope it snows," said Yesenia Leger of Canton.

"Since the minute we unlocked the doors, we've had people coming in for shovels, ice, car scrapers, everything like that, that they need for the winter," said Sheltry.

"I asked a couple of my neighbors if they needed any salt, so I came to get paw-safe salt because most of us have pets. Just to make sure when we track it in it's not harming pets. And one of my neighbors needed a shovel," said Trevor Goss of Highlandtown.

Mayor Brandon Scott says preparation is key for the public and the city.

"As always, we're pulling out stops to be prepared for the potential storm. Every office and agency is on standby ready to do their part," said Mayor Scott.

City leaders say they have pretreated the roads with brine, and 250 pieces of city equipment and 400 contractual vehicles are on standby.

"Please, especially when the snow is at its heaviest, don't drive. That interferes with the great work of workers who are out there trying to remove the snow and make it safe for everyone else," said Mayor Scott.

They also urge people to shovel and salt their property once the storm is over and check on elderly neighbors.

"I'm prepping for my husband. Here's his snow shover, here's his gloves to shovel the snow," said Leger.

Aside from all the preps, enjoy it! It's been a while since Maryland has had any snow.

"Bring it on. I don't want a blizzard, but a nice layer of snow would be nice. We haven't gotten one in a while, and snow is pretty," said Goss.

City officials encourage following weather updates by texting BMOREALERT to 888-777.

For more winter weather tips, click here.