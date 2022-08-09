Missing Baltimore woman & grandson found in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman and her grandson were found Tuesday morning, five days after they were reported missing.

Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Asthon, were found about 8:30 a.m. somewhere in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore Police said. Police said they were taken to an area hospital.

As a result, the Silver Alert issued following Davis' disappearance has been canceled.

The 4-year-old boy is tired but otherwise okay, family members told WJZ on Tuesday. They did not know his grandmother's condition.

Family members said the two were found on private property in Anne Arundel County after Ashton went to get water from a hose.

The pair had been the subject of an area-wide search after they were last seen Thursday leaving Davis' Laurel Avenue home. Family members believed the woman might have suffered a medical episode.

Ashton's parents said the two were spotted at a McDonald's near Reisterstown Road and Coldspring Lane and Davis' Kia was later seen near the corner of Reisterstown Road and Patterson Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the pair's disappearance. As WJZ previously reported, loved ones expressed concerns that a medical emergency or a storm-related incident might be to blame.

Like other states, Maryland issues Silver Alerts when individuals of advanced age or with cognitive impairments are reported missing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.