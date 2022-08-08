Grandmother, grandson still missing 4 days after severe storms in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Silver Alert remains active for an elderly woman and her grandson, who were last seen in Northwest Baltimore last week shortly before severe storms struck the area.

Police said Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, went missing Thursday evening.

The pair were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in a red Kia Soul at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Marthann Davis, 72, and her 4-year-old grandson, Ashton Davis, were last seen Thursday in Baltimore, police say BPD

Family members fear Marthann Davis might have suffered a medical emergency or that their disappearance might be related to a storm-related incident.

The State of Maryland's Silver Alert program that creates widespread of awareness of an adult, suffering certain cognitive impairments, who has been reported missing.

Anyone who has seen Ashton and his grandmother or know their whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.