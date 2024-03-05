Baltimore vacant homes for $1? Some city council members ask mayor to halt proposal

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City leaders are at odds over a new policy to tackle the vacant homes crisis.

Some city council members are asking Mayor Brandon Scott to halt a vote on a new proposal to sell vacant homes for $1. They fear it could cause more problems.

Thousands of vacant properties are crumbling and posing major safety risks.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren breaks down the debate

