Baltimore vacant homes for $1? Some city council members ask mayor to halt proposal

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore vacant homes for $1? Some city council members ask mayor to halt proposal 03:24

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City leaders are at odds over a new policy to tackle the vacant homes crisis.

Some city council members are asking Mayor Brandon Scott to halt a vote on a new proposal to sell vacant homes for $1. They fear it could cause more problems.

Thousands of vacant properties are crumbling and posing major safety risks.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren breaks down the debate

First published on March 5, 2024 / 5:36 PM EST

