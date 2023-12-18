Baltimore to launch free public Wi-Fi in effort to bridge digital divide

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is launching free public Wi-Fi as part of an effort to bridge the city's digital divide, Mayor Brandon Scott is set to announce Monday.

Dubbed "FreeBaltimoreWiFi" the effort will first bring free, high-speed Wi-Fi access to Baltimore's recreation centers before expanding to senior centers and neighborhoods, the mayor's office said.

The mayor is set to announce the initiative Monday afternoon from the Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center alongside the Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, and the Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs.

The initiative is part of the city's Digital Inclusion Strategy, which has four main goals:

Reliable High-Speed Internet: Starting with the most underserved communities, Baltimore City residents will have access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet based on investments in future-proof fiber optic networks.

Technology and Devices: Baltimore City residents will be able to get a modern computing device.

Digital Skills Training: Baltimore City residents will have access to digital skills training, helping them use computing devices and safely navigate the internet.

Technical Support: Baltimore City residents will receive technical support — in multiple languages — to master internet access and devices.

Learn more about the strategy here.