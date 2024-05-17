Man pleads guilty to murder in killing of Baltimore T-Mobile employee during robbery

Family holds funeral for T-Mobile employee shot at work during robbery

Family holds funeral for T-Mobile employee shot at work during robbery

Family holds funeral for T-Mobile employee shot at work during robbery

BALTIMORE -- A man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore T-Mobile store employee during a string of armed robberies last year, prosecutors said.

Arthur McCaden also pleaded guilty to five counts of armed robbery and weapons-related charges.

Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez, 23, was nearly done with his shift in April 2023 when police said two armed suspects walked into the Canton cellphone store on Boston Street and demanded possessions from customers. Gonzalez was then shot and died a day later in the hospital.

A 14-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder in the case, but the State's Attorney's Office cannot provide any information regarding juvenile defendants.

McCaden and the teen were charged with first-degree robbery and other offenses in New Jersey. Police said they robbed a Best Buy in New Jersey just hours before the Baltimore shooting.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 16. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of life suspended all but up to 60 years.