Baltimore synagogue's property site of carjacking, robbery before morning service

BALTIMORE -- Officers with the Regional Auto Theft Taskforce made three arrests in connection to a carjacking and robbery that unfolded in the parking lot of a synagogue.

Just after 6 a.m. on Thursday, two members of the Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion on Park Heights Avenue called police to report being robbed of their cash and car keys while at gunpoint.

The suspects then left the scene in the victim's Acura.

Police said officers arrested a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man about three miles away from the synagogue on Reisterstown Road in connection to the case after finding the trio in possession of the victim's car.

Detectives said the 18-year-old man and 19-year-old man were taken to Central Booking to be processed and charged, while the 17-year-old boy was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

JJC was unable to confirm whether the teen remains in their custody citing confidentiality laws.

Congregants said the carjacking and robbery happened just before morning service was scheduled in a location where surveillance cameras are affixed across the property.

"It degrades everybody's quality of life if you can't just feel safe in your everyday activity," Soloman Lax said. "He wasn't doing anything abnormal. He was driving to the synagogue, getting out of his car and getting carjacked."

Rabbi Moshe Hauer said following this incident, additional layers of security will be implemented.

"We already have security but a higher level of security will be brought in," Rabbi Hauer said. "We hope justice will be properly served to restore a sense of safety where it is badly needed."

While citywide data for the new year is not available yet, carjackings were down 19% last year compared to 2022.

However, auto thefts were up 208 percent and robberies were up 7% during the same time frame, according to statistics from the police department.

No one was physically injured in this case, according to police.