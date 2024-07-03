Baltimore Symphony Orchestra dazzles sold-out crowd at annual Star-Spangled Spectacular

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra wowed the sold-out crowd Wednesday evening at the annual Star-Spangled Spectacular at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville.

Those in attendance were gifted with music and a fireworks show.

"I really love the music," said Norman Katzen. "It's classic, plus live music is amazing."

More than 4,000 people attended the traditional Independence Day show in Baltimore County.

"It's a concert that really celebrates America's independence," said Allison Burr-Livingstone, with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. "So, it's patriotic, film music, classical favorites."

Families arrived early to the show to get the best seats.

"We've got picnic blankets, we got snacks, we got drinks," Danielle King said.

"I'm most excited to see my friends and the fireworks," Rosie King added.

Star-Spangled Spectacular is a tradition that's been around for generations and brings people together from all over the East Coast.

"We live in New York, but I'm from Towson, and I wanted to share this amazing tradition with my family," Brad King said.

A dazzling fireworks display ended the show as the BSO finished their final song.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Rash Field at the Inner Harbor.