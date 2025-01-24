Baltimore Safe Streets organizes crime walk after devastating murder of local teacher's aide

BALTIMORE - A community is outraged, and a family is devastated by the murder of Anntoinette Tunstall-Jennings, a Baltimore schoolteacher's aide, who was fatally shot after watching her grandchild play basketball.

It happened Wednesday evening on the 5400 block of York Road in Baltimore.

On Friday afternoon, Baltimore Safe Streets returned to the scene with one message: enough is enough.

According to her family, Jennings was at her granddaughter's basketball game at Tunbridge School before a fight broke out, and the gymnasium was cleared.

Her family says moments later, and just five blocks away, Tunstall-Jennings, with four others in the car, including two children, were shot at.

Her family said she had just left her granddaughter's basketball game when two suspects, seen on this surveillance video, approached her car and started shooting.

Police said Jennings died at the scene. A 29-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl were also shot in the vehicle but are expected to survive.

"Shootings and homicides are not normal..."

On Friday, members of Safe Streets had boots on the ground at the scene, voicing encouraging messages directly to the community.

"We're just trying to lean in from a place of love and let them know that shootings and homicides are not normal, and they won't be tolerated in our community," Marty Henson, Program Manager of Safe Streets said.

Safe Streets is Baltimore's gun violence reduction program under the Mayor's Office Of Safety and Engagement.

"There's other ways of dealing with conflict besides violence," Henson stated.

Members and city leaders say the community walks are meant to build trust after tragedy and push for positive change.

"When things like this happen, we all have to come together and make sure that we're still showing support for the area," said Mark Conway of Baltimore City Council Dist. 4.

Police are still searching for the suspects and encourage anyone with information to contact Baltimore City Police or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.