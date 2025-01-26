University of Maryland School of Medicine, hospitals partner to give free health screenings

BALTIMORE —-The University of Maryland School of Medicine partnered with the engAGE with Heart initiative to provide free health screenings at Baltimore area churches.

On Sunday, inside Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries, people got a little extra care from the inside out.

"I hope what they gain is the beginning of the process where they really involved in healthcare and getting ahead of any health problems," said Terris King, the senior pastor at Baltimore's Liberty Grace Church of God and leader at engAGE with Heart.

It's all a part of the reimagined engAGE with Heart program, an initiative addressing chronic diseases, mental health and community wellness.

What services were provided?

The event provided essential health services such as screenings, immunizations, mental health support, and pediatric care in partnership with Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland.

"Access to medical care is a challenge that I think we all are working to solve," said Esa Davis, the associate vice president for community health at the University of Maryland Baltimore.

Improving life expectancy

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and the Maryland Department of Health in 2020 and 2022, the average life expectancy in Baltimore City declined.

Research points to a lack of access to preventative services, medical care and nutrition.

This data is the reason why the church leaders, medical professionals and Baltimore City's trauma-informed care task force are working together— to turn the numbers around.

"There are some people in our city who may not trust the hospital," said Zeke Cohen, Baltimore's City Council President. "They may not trust the government, but they trust their pastor and so this idea of having access to healthcare in church using spiritual care with healthcare is so critically important."

The mission

Their goal is to increase the capacity of the churches to deliver health information to their members. By bringing together prominent churches and health organizations they hope their work will empower community members to lead healthier lives through access to education, nutrition programming and preventative screenings.

"And one of the ways to do that is to provide to use the infrastructure that's already in communities that are trusted sources help build capacity for these churches to be a place where people can come and get good medical information," Davis said.

"And we are keeping our word," King added.

Organizers said this event is only the beginning. They plan to work with more churches and hospitals to make sure they reach as many people as possible.