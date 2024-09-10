Baltimore residents oppose Amtrak's plan to purchase land for Frederick Douglass Tunnel

BALTIMORE -- Amtrak is seeking to purchase more than 10 acres of land in West Baltimore for its proposed Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

Six bills have been introduced in Baltimore's City Council focused on selling portions of streets and alleys in the Reservoir Hill neighborhood to support the project. During a city council hearing Tuesday, residents told councilmembers they oppose the sale of city property.

"I think the impact of this tunnel has not been measured precipitously," a resident said.

In May, a civil rights complaint was filed by a group of Reservoir Hill residents to the U.S. Department of Transportation that alleges Amtrak's proposed Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program will disproportionately impact Baltimore's Black and low-income community members.

Residents, who have concerns about the value of their homes if this tunnel is built, want the city to wait for the results of the federal investigation before any of the land is sold.

"If we don't stop this project in its tracks, we will absolutely be next on the chopping block," said Keondra Prier, the President of the Reservoir Hill Association.

Amtrak officials said they started sending residents offer letters for their subterranean land to build the tunnel up to 100 feet beneath their property.

The vote on those six bills has been tabled for at least two weeks, but there's no word on when the federal investigation into the community's civil rights complaint will conclude.

"If city council votes affirmative of these bills, it could infringe on our rights," Prier said.

Frederick Douglass Tunnel project

The project will modernize and transform a 10-mile section of the Northeast Corridor, which services Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington D.C, according to Amtrak.

The plan includes the construction of two new high-capacity tunnel tubes for electrified passenger trains, new roadway and railroad bridges, new rail systems, track and infrastructure, plus a new ADA-accessible West Baltimore MARC station, according to Amtrak, which will deliver a faster, more reliable trip.

The total price tag for the project, which includes related bridges and equipment modernization, could cost $6 billion.

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation states the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program is anticipated to be completed in 2035 with major construction starting this year.

Amtrak is expected to host another community meeting on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Carver Vocational Technical High School on Presstman Street in Baltimore.