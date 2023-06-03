Baltimore residents draw attention to gun violence prevention efforts

BALTIMORE -- Combating gun violence in the Baltimore area took center stage on Saturday after two juveniles were injured by gunfire following on Friday night.

The juveniles were injured following a verbal dispute in the 900 block of South Marlyn Avenue in Essex, according to authorities.

The dispute took place in front of Sandalwood Elementary School, police said.

Investigators announced on Saturday that charges were pending following the shooting and that detectives were not looking for any suspects.

In the wake of the shooting, Maryland gun safety advocates gathered together to draw attention to a nationwide effort to prevent gun violence. They also wanted to honor the lives of those who have been affected by gun violence.

"Bringing the community out—that's what we really need be, a community—form those relationships with people outside because it's hard to feel safe when you don't even know who you're living next to," Sanaii Bridgeford said during Saturday's Wear Orange event. "So, it's important to bring people out to have fun to create those safe spaces in Baltimore. This is what we need."

Event organizers wore orange in solidarity.

So far this year, there have been over 115 homicides and 255 non-fatal shootings in the city limits, according to the Baltimore Police Department's records.

Lisa Molock, the executive director of Let's Thrive Baltimore, said the city's violence has broken her heart many times.

"2016, I lost the love of my life. 2013, I lost my Goddaughter. 2020, I lost my niece in East Baltimore," she said. "The love of my life was just murdered a couple blocks from here. And I lost a lot of friends in this community that I grew up with to gun violence."

Another homicide occurred in Southeast Baltimore—killing one person—as the gun violence prevention efforts were underway.