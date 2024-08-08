East Baltimore residents address safety concerns of vacant school, eye sore in community

BALTIMORE — A fire in East Baltimore at the old Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School last week is sparking controversy about the future of the building.

Residents in Butchers Hill community are concerned about safety and they want to know when the vacant building will be rebuilt.

The old school building has become an eyesore with trash and overgrown weeds taken over the site.

Bill Messick, a community resident, told WJZ they love the community around the school, but they want it to be better.

"We would like a better idea of when they're going to do whatever they're going to do," Messick said.

Work on the school

The school closed more than a year ago, and students have been relocated to another building until construction is complete.

According to Baltimore City Public Schools, there are plans for renovations as part of the 21st Century School Buildings Plan.

"But they haven't done anything since they closed it," said Messick.

Coming up with a plan

Thursday morning, residents, city leaders and project developers like the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) met online to discuss safety concerns and come up with a game plan.

"It was meant for us to get the community involved with the stakeholders so they can hear it firsthand as opposed to just hearing or seeing what we see on social media," said Antonio Glover, Councilman for District 13 in Baltimore City.

Neighbors told city leaders there has been a lack of transparency, communication and security when it comes to the development.

"I know there have been people breaking into the place," Messick said.

Councilman Glover said Thursday's meeting was a step in the right direction, and those who live near the school want to see more security cameras, and a better construction timeline.

"We have the Southeast Police District who will also be on board to kind of do some drive-bys and things of that nature," said Glover.

Progress

Thursday afternoon, hours after the meeting, some progress was made. Additional doors and windows were seen being boarded up at the school.

The MSA also released a statement to WJZ addressing the project and neighbors concerns.

"The Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School project will begin the construction phase in mid-October, pending Board of Public Works approval on October 2, 2024," stated the MSA. "The initial phase of construction activity will start with interior demolition and sitework, followed by exterior building demolition and the installation of new foundations for the new building."

MSA went on to add that additional measures are being implemented to monitor the site.

"Baltimore City Schools and the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) will collaborate to secure the site until the construction phase begins and the MSA takes control of the facility," the MSA wrote.

"Residents can stay up to date on the project by subscribing to the 21st Century School Buildings mailing list, by contacting Baltimore City Schools for security issues prior to the start of construction, and by contacting the MSA once construction begins."

Regular progress meetings with the community will be held during the construction period.

When will the project be complete?

According to the MSA, the Commodore John Rodgers Middle/Elementary School project is scheduled for completion in December 2026 and will open in January 2027 for the spring school semester.

"I just hope that you know we want to have a vibrant strong school that parents residents feel is welcoming and proud to call home," said Glover.

Community members are encouraged to report further incidents of trespassing and/or vandalism to the Baltimore City Schools Facilities Team at facilities@baltimorecityschools.org, and/or by calling 911.