Baltimore group transforms lives through vocational education and hands-on training

BALTIMORE -- In the heart of West Baltimore's Greater Rosemont neighborhood, an organization called Requity is rewriting the narrative for a community that has long faced systemic challenges.

Requity's mission extends beyond just creating employment opportunities.

At its core, Requity connects vocational training with hands-on workforce opportunities, helping participants gain the tools they need to succeed.

"As long as you have a skill, there is always a way to make money," co-founder Sterling Hardy said.

Requity works to bridge the gap between education and employment. To learn more head to https://www.requity.org.

Breaking barriers

It's this philosophy that drives the program, empowering individuals to not only survive but thrive.

Hardy, who first conceived the idea for the organization as a student at Carver Vocational-Technical High School, knows the importance of real-world skills.

"We have these trades, but no one wants to hire us," Hardy recalls of his struggles after graduation. "They were like, 'You're book smart, but you don't actually have the skills to go into the workforce.'"

Hardy's journey and determination to address this gap in vocational education inspired the foundation of Requity.

"It's like a whole family"

For participants like Travon Crawford, Requity has been transformative.

"I just like the kitchen experience. I like the moving around part," Crawford said about his training. "We basically get paid for stuff that we love to do."

But beyond just earning a paycheck, Requity fosters a sense of belonging and mutual support.

"Everybody that's in this building, it's like a whole family," Crawford said.

That sense of family extends to program leaders and ambassadors like Justin Pittman, who after four years in the program, has transitioned into the role of student ambassador, helping guide others along the same journey.

For him, learning carpentry skills is the fulfillment of a childhood dream.

"When I was a kid, I always loved to build and do anything hands-on," Pittman said.

Finding purpose

Requity offers a pathway not only to employment but to purpose.

"It feels relieving and like I'm doing good," Crawford said.

Pittman agrees, reflecting on how the program steers participants toward positive choices.

"We could all be out in the street," he said. "We could be skipping school, doing anything. Instead, we want to be here—work and help our community."