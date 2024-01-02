Baltimore Body Art: Ravens' superfan marks each victory with new tattoos

BALTIMORE - For the past three seasons, Ravens' superfan Nic Cullison has marked the victories – on his body.

He celebrates each win with more body art.

Cullison has 30 Ravens' victory tattoos, and he won't stop until they win a Super Bowl, which could very well be this year.

The Ravens (12-3) own the top seed in the playoffs and will start their postseason journey the weekend of January 20.

We first met Cullison in 2021 during a taping of Purple Playbook.

Cullison, a die-hard Ravens fan has covered his body with tattoos over the past three seasons, commemorating each win. But, it started as a joke with his wife.

"Originally, the first tattoo was just one tattoo," Cullison said. "It wasn't going to be anything further than that, and then the next week Justin Tucker kicked a 66 yarder. So, we were like, 'OK, we're going to keep it going until we win a Super Bowl."

Some of this season's ink includes Lamar Jackson as Tiger King; Zay Flowers in London; a birthday cake for Odell Beckham Jr. a Christmas present for the 49ers and, of course, the Ravens' big catch to clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed.

After the 2021 and 2022 seasons were riddled with injuries, Cullison thinks this year might be the Ravens' year.

"This year does feel like it is a Super Bowl year," Cullison said. "The team is just buzzing around. It gives you that 2019 feeling where the team was there for each other and they were just having fun."

If the Ravens win a Super Bowl, Cullison has a space reserved for a special tattoo.

"My back is empty, beside my one shoulder, so big enough canvas to make it special," Cullison said.