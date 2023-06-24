Baltimore Ravens seek happy faces to help accommodate fans on game days

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are looking to hire happy faces to help out on game days and during home events.

The M&T Bank Stadium unlocked its doors on Saturday for the Ravens' first job fair of the season.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of the home of the Ravens with the hopes of walking out with a new job.

It takes more than 3,000 people to help accommodate the 71,000 fans that fill the seats on game days.

"We want to provide the highest level of service, and for us that means having the highest level of staff," Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations and Guest Services Rich Tamayo said. "That's not only meeting the staff numbers we need but that's putting the right quality people in those positions."

Tamayo said they are looking to add to their security, parking, housekeeping and food services teams.

"I looked out the window earlier today and the line was all the way down the block, and I was so excited to see that," Rhea McGhee, the director of suites with SAFE Management, said.

McGhee has worked with the Ravens for 17 seasons, and she is eager to see some new faces join the team.

"Seventeen years people have come and gone, and I make new friends and sometimes still old friends," McGhee said. "And those relationships, they last a long time."

Tamayo said the positions are predominantly seasonal part-time jobs where people could potentially work not just game days but concerts, Ravens Draft Fest, Ravens Movie Night and even training camps.

As people shuffled through the line to fill out applications and meet with a recruiter, Janet Bailey greeted them with her cheerful demeanor. With pins hanging around her neck marking her 18-year career with the Ravens, she said this is a job for people who love the Ravens as much as she does.

"We sing 'Happy Birthday to you,'" she said. "We do all the wonderful things. We may even do a little dance for you. Game day. Experience the best one."

Anyone who missed the job fair can see what stadium jobs are available on the Ravens' website.