Ravens hosting June job fair to find M&T Bank Stadium staff

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are hosting a job fair this month to staff the M&T Bank Stadium for the 2023 football season.

The job fair will be held Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the stadium. Interested candidates are encouraged to make appointments, but walkups are also welcome. Applicants must be at least 18-year-old.

Food & Beverage: Positions include bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse

Housekeeping: Positions include supervisors, leads and custodians

Crowd Management: Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Parking: Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers

The Ravens are also hiring Guest Service Ambassadors for gamedays and other stadium events.

The team said candidates should park in Lot D and will enter the stadium through the Southwest Suite Lobby.