Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Ravens fans call another early playoff exit "disappointing"

By Kelsey Kushner

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans disappointed by another playoff loss
Baltimore Ravens fans disappointed by another playoff loss 02:07

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens fans were on the edge of their seats during Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game, until the final snap ended in heartbreak.

Fans sitting at Baltimore restaurants and bars were hoping for a miracle comeback. Instead, the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills, 27-25.

"I don't even know what to say, that's what happens in the NFL," Ravens fan Brett Elliott said.

"I wanted the Ravens to be able to win this, so yeah, disappointing," Ravens fan Walter Auclair said.

The Ravens turned the ball over two times and tight end Mark Andrews dropped a potential game-tying 2-point conversion in the final seconds.

The fans, once again, left disappointed after their team lost so close to the Super Bowl.

"It's rough, honestly," Ravens fan Cameron Scott said. "There's so many chances and it's unfortunate so many turnovers, couple drops."

The Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, are headed to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. And Baltimore loses another tough playoff game with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

"Nobody beats the Baltimore Ravens like the Baltimore Ravens beat themselves," Elliott said. 

Kelsey Kushner
kelsey-kushner-bio-picture-002.png

Kelsey Kushner joined the WJZ team in January 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.