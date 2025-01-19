Baltimore Ravens fans call another early playoff exit "disappointing"

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens fans were on the edge of their seats during Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game, until the final snap ended in heartbreak.

Fans sitting at Baltimore restaurants and bars were hoping for a miracle comeback. Instead, the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills, 27-25.

"I don't even know what to say, that's what happens in the NFL," Ravens fan Brett Elliott said.

"I wanted the Ravens to be able to win this, so yeah, disappointing," Ravens fan Walter Auclair said.

The Ravens turned the ball over two times and tight end Mark Andrews dropped a potential game-tying 2-point conversion in the final seconds.

The fans, once again, left disappointed after their team lost so close to the Super Bowl.

"It's rough, honestly," Ravens fan Cameron Scott said. "There's so many chances and it's unfortunate so many turnovers, couple drops."

The Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, are headed to the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City. And Baltimore loses another tough playoff game with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

"Nobody beats the Baltimore Ravens like the Baltimore Ravens beat themselves," Elliott said.