Baltimore Ravens fans gear up at stadium pop-up shop ahead of playoff game

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens fans are flocking to M&T Bank Stadium to gear up for this weekend's AFC playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team set up a pop-up shop at the stadium for fans to purchase last-minute playoff t-shirts, jerseys, and other apparel.

"So far, I've picked up this Ravens Flock shirt and I'm about to go over there and check out some of the hats and some of the necklaces they have over there," a Ravens fan said on Thursday.

The Ravens pop-up shop will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, and reopen on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. behind the entrance to Gate A at the stadium.

The Ravens (12-5), winners of the AFC North, host the rival Steelers at 8 p.m. on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

"I'm so excited," Ravens fan Alyce Wallace said. "The offense has been playing really well, the defense, they have stepped up. I'm so proud of them."

The Ravens last won the Super Bowl in 2013, and before that, 2001. So, Ravens fans are hoping after another 12 years, the trend will continue in 2025.

"Every 12 years we win the Super Bowl," Ravens fans Randy Gresham said. "It's 12 years and we're going to New Orleans where we won last time."

Ravens' media manager Bryan Corvera said the playoffs bring the Baltimore community together.

"It's much more than game days," Corvera said. "Obviously, we want people there on game days to cheer us on and be loud, however, you can wear the purple and black outside of gamedays and just be involved every day, That's huge for us."

Ravens fans attending Saturday's game will need to stock up on jackets, sweatshirts, and hats with temperatures expected to be bitter cold.

"The energy is so intense, you forget how cold it is," Ravens fan Holly Jones said. "You feel the warmth of the fans."