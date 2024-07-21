Baltimore Ravens open training camp without MVP QB Lamar Jackson, who got sick

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens kicked off training camp on Sunday in Owings Mills without their MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was sent home by team doctors because of an illness, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

It was the first team practice open to the public.

"He just started getting sick yesterday, mid-day, he was in the meetings, started getting sick, it got kind of not good," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get in today, get rest and get some fluids, but it just wasn't good, so he was sent home by the doctors."

Jackson won his second MVP Award after leading the Ravens to the AFC Championship Game last season.

Fans were disappointed they couldn't see their star quarterback on the practice field.

The Ravens are hosting several free open practices for a limited amount of fans at the Under Armour Performance Center. All of those tickets were given away within 10 minutes.

"We were trying to see Lamar Jackson, but you told us he was sick," a fan said.

Ravens fans told WJZ they aren't concerned about their quarterback missing time in training camp.

"We've still got what two months before September 5," said Ravens fan Trippy. "As long as he's ready for Week 1, game 1, we don't have anything to worry about."

There is no definite timeline for when Jackson will be ready to go for training camp.

Harbaugh said he will be back when he feels better and is not sick anymore.

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson took over the first-string reps in Jackson's absence.

"It's definitely good to have Josh," Ravens wide receiver Rashad Bateman said. "He's an old head around here. He's a good leader for us, he teaches us a lot when it comes to the game of football and he definitely leads us in the right direction so it's good to have him out there."

The Ravens return to the practice field at 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Their first preseason game will be on Friday, August 9.

They open the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5 in Kansas City.

"Now it's legit, you know? I think everybody's focus does dial in a little bit more, a lot more, because time is at hand," Harbaugh said.