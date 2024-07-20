Ravens veterans report to training camp with 2024 season around the corner

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore Ravens are now 47 days away from kicking off the 2024 season.

Veterans reported to training camp early Saturday morning, joining the rookies who reported last week, as the team prepares to take the field for the first camp practice on Sunday.

Players are happy to be back and hungry after getting close to a Super Bowl last season.

"I think it just honestly starts with each and every person looking themselves in the mirror day in and day out and when times get tough. And taking that extra step saying, 'Hey this is what's going to get us over the hump.' And every person raising their standards including myself," Roquan Smith, the third-season linebacker for the Ravens said.

This is a Ravens team with a ton of expectations after losing 17-10 in the AFC Championship game last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

They also have several question marks as they look to replace key players from last year's team.

The Ravens lost 15 players this offseason, many of those players being big contributors like Patrick Queen, Kevin Zeitler, Geno Stone and Gus Edwards.

"I think we can do better honestly. And I know we can...I have a great deal of respect for the guys that were here before. Good luck to those guys and the places that they are," Smith said. "But I have the upmost respect for each and every guy that's in here and I know the potential that each and every guy has... It's all about going out and proving it week in and week out."

The Ravens will take the field for the first practice of training camp on Sunday.

"Leave it all out there on the field. I mean that's all you can do. If everybody does that from the coaches to the training staff to the players to everybody, I think we're going to get to where we want to get to and win," said Justin Madubuike, a fifth-year defensive tackle for the Ravens.

The Ravens hit the practice field tomorrow, and the place is expected to be packed with fans.