Baltimore Ravens officially announce two-year agreement with RB Derrick Henry

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens officially announced the agreement to sign Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

He is expected to officially sign his two-year, $16 million contract on Thursday, which would pair him with NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. An introductory press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Henry, a 6-foot-3, 247-pound running back, is a four-time Pro Bowl performer who has rushed for 1,000 in five of his past six seasons.

He was second in the NFL in 2023 with 1,167 rushing yards, while scoring 12 touchdowns.

Henry, the former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama, has gained 9,502 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns in eight seasons, all with the Tennessee Titans.

He gained 2,027 rushing yards and was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020.

The Ravens' offense took some criticism in January for abandoning the run game in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Ravens fans on Wednesday, when the agreement was first reported, shared their excitement with WJZ.

"I think he's just the perfect fit," Ravens fan Anthony Meek said.