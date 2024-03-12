Baltimore Ravens fans react to reported deal with RB Derrick Henry: 'The perfect fit'

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have a new power back and the fans couldn't be more excited.

Derrick Henry, a four-time NFL Pro Bowl performer, has reportedly agreed to sign a two-year, $18 million contract to play in Baltimore.

This comes on the heels of the Ravens taking some criticism for abandoning the run game in their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Henry, nicknamed King Henry, has gained more than 1,000 rushing yards in five of the past six seasons. Now, he's being paired with Ravens' MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson to make a dynamic duo.

"I think he's just the perfect fit," Ravens fan Anthony Meek said.

Ravens fans are once again rejuvenated with optimism just two months after a heartbreaking loss one game shy of the Super Bowl.

"I'm a huge Ravens fan, so I got some alerts on my phone saying that we actually got him signed, so I am super excited about that," Ravens fan Max Aggrey said.

"His attitude, the way he runs the ball, he's going to fit perfectly with Lamar," Meek added.

News of the signing spread fast on social media.

Henry tweeted, "Flock Nation, I swea it's up!"

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore added, "It's way up!"

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey appeared to be surprised by the agreement, tweeting that he was texting Henry Monday, but wasn't told about plans to sign with the Ravens.

During eight seasons in Tennessee, Henry rushed for more than 1,000 yards in five seasons. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards in 2020, the year he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

"Having to respect another player coming out of the backfield in a different way is going to be fantastic," Aggrey said.