Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews not injured after car accident

By Christian Olaniran

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews was involved in a car accident while driving to the Under Armor Performance Center Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore Ravens.

The team said Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the Ravens training facility, and did not sustain any injuries.

Andrews, who later joined the team for morning meetings, made a statement following the incident.

"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes. This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seatbelts and remaining alert while driving a car," Andrews said.

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore

