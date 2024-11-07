Baltimore Ravens hold on to beat AFC North rival Cincinnati, 35-34

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens stopped the potential game-winning 2-point conversion to hold on and beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 35-34, Thursday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson threw four touchdown passes. His final touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman was the eventual winning score as Baltimore escaped with a victory over their AFC North rival.

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who caught 11 passes for 264 yards, had touchdown catches of 5, 67 and 70 yards in the second half. His final touchdown grab with 38 seconds remaining got the Bengals within 35-34, but quarterback Joe Burrow's pass on the 2-point conversion was incomplete.

Jackson completed 25-of-33 passes for 280 yards with no interceptions. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace had three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry gained 68 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Chase's 67-yard touchdown gave Cincinnati a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter. But, Baltimore's answered with a 1-yard touchdown run from Henry.

Tylan Wallace then scored on an 84-yard touchdown catch and run, but Justin Tucker missed the extra point, keeping Baltimore within a point, 21-20, in the fourth quarter.

Jackson then connected with Mark Andrews for a touchdown with less than six minutes remaining to put the Ravens on top, 28-21. Chase came back 13 seconds later on a 70-yard touchdown catch and run to tie the game.

The Bengals led 14-7 at halftime following Tanner Hudson's 3-yard touchdown grab.

Cincinnati scored on its first possession, capped off by Chase Brown's 1-yard touchdown run, set up by a defensive holding penalty by the Ravens in the end zone on fourth down.

Jackson, early in the second quarter, connected with Nelson Agholor for a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Burrow passed for 428 yards against the Ravens defense.

The Ravens (7-3) next play at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 17.