Baltimore Ravens head to rival Pittsburgh Steelers looking to establish dominance in AFC North

BALTIMORE - Playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers is personal for Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen.

Since he was drafted in the first round in 2020, the Ravens have only defeated the Steelers twice in six games.

"When I was near the sideline one year, (Steelers coach) Mike Tomlin was yelling at me, 'You're not a Raven, you're not a Raven, you are not one of them," Queen recalled. "Every time I play them, it's something personal."

The Ravens play their AFC North rival at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The game will be televised on WJZ following our Purple Pregame Show.

Baltimore has lost five of the past six games against Pittsburgh. However, the games were decided by no more than five points.

They split last season, with the Ravens winning the first meeting, 16-14, and losing the second, 16-13.

"Anytime you join this organization and they talk about this game, and it's the game that defines you, makes you a Raven," Queen said.

The Steelers (2-2), coming off a 30-6 loss at Houston last week, lead the all-time series with the Ravens, 30-24.

But, since 2008, 18 of the 30 games have been decided by three points or less.

"We talk about being lasered in, week-by-week, and obviously, the Ravens-Steelers game is one of the best rivalries in the world," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "If you are not ready for a game like this, what are you doing?"

The first-place Ravens (3-1) are looking to establish dominance in the AFC North with a win. Quarterback Lamar Jackson ran for two touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes to Andrews in their 28-3 win over the Browns last Sunday.

"It's a tough challenge but we are excited for it," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about playing the Steelers. "It's a game we look forward to every year."

The Ravens continue to have dominant defensive play from linebackers Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen and safety Kyle Hamilton. Smith has a team-best 43 tackles, followed by Queen's 36.

"You don't see guys like (Roquan Smith) that many times," Andrews said. "The way he sees the game he's very smart, studies a lot of film and he looks at a formation, he knows exactly what's coming. He has got that fire that I haven't seen from very many people. He is a catalyst for what we can be."

Offensively, Jackson has passed for 794 yards with four touchdowns and just one interception. He's also rushed for 220 yards with four more touchdowns.

Zay Flowers has a team-high 244 receiving yards, but he may get some help soon. Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman, who missed the Cleveland game, returned to practice.

Defensive back Marlon Humphrey (foot), who missed the first four games, also returned to practice.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hurt his knee in the Steelers' loss last week. He reportedly told reporters that he will be ready on Sunday.

But if Pickett can't play, the Steelers would turn to former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky.

"We have a lot of tape on Kenny and we've played him," Harbaugh said. "They fit the system to him. We are looking forward to the challenge. He says he is going to be out there and we expect him to be out there. Mitch Trubisky is a heck of a player too and we will be preparing for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense."

The Steelers will be without tight end Pat Freiermuth and wide receiver Dionte Johnson, but will still have receiver George Pickens catching passes, and Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren running the ball.

Defense is where the Steelers thrive, with sack master T.J. Watt, who has six sacks, along with linebacker Alex Highsmith, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and first-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

"It's tough to go in there," Queen said. "You look at my record, and that's why I am focused on getting better as a player and getting better as a defense so that we can get in there and get this win."

"This one, the atmosphere is different," Jackson added. "it's more intense, more aggressive. Our guys get pumped for this game."