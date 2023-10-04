Getting Healthy: Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Humphrey among Ravens returning to practice field

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are starting to get healthy.

Most of their players who have missed games returned to the practice field on Wednesday, including Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, Marlon Humphrey and Rashod Bateman.

Beckham, who injured his ankle in the second game of the season and missed the next two, practiced in a limited capacity. Marlon Humphrey, who injured his foot early in training camp and was also limited on the practice field.

Coach Harbaugh on returns to practice: pic.twitter.com/2UcUqrrWjs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2023

Stanley (knee), Williams (pectoral), Bateman (hamstring) and Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) were full participants in practice.

Missing from Wednesday's practice were tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder), safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle).

Their playing status for Sunday in Pittsburgh is undetermined.

"It's good to see guys out there practicing," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Different guys are in different stages. As the week goes on, we will see where they are at for Sunday, but it is good seeing the guys out there."

Last week, the Ravens (3-1) defeated Cleveland, 28-3.